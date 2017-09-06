European Union to Invest 20 million Euros in Armenian Education

YEREVAN (Arka) – The European Union aims to invest more than 20 million euros in Armenia’s education sector, the head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski said on September 6.

While speaking at a news conference announcing the opening of the Erasmus + Youth Information Center in Armenia, Switalski said the EU has decided to make serious investments in Armenia’s education sector, but declined to name the programs.

He said the EU intends to implement two large multimillion-dollar programs in Armenia.

“I think that this will only be the beginning,” said Switalski. “We believe that education is important for the future of Armenia, a country that has a high intellectual potential.”

According to Switalski, despite being a small country, Armenia has great educational potential, proved by the success stories of Armenians. He said the EU wants to invest its money where it is possible to get the best and tangible result.

He believes that the education system inherited from the Soviet Union has already outlived itself. “I am very happy that the people responsible for the education sector in Armenia are seriously considering how it can be reformed, as it really needs to be improved,” stressed Switalski.

The total amount of EU financial assistance to Armenia in 2016 amounted to 62 million euros.