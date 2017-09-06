Wrestler Hayk Asatryan Wins Bronze at the World Championships

ATHENS, Greece (Panorama.am) – Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Hayk Asatryan (50kg) won bronze medal at the 2017 Cadet World Wrestling Championships, which kicked off in Athens, Greece on September 4. As the National Olympic Committee reported, the Armenian defeated Nikolas Ouhlen of Sweden in the bout for the third place.

Other representatives of Armenia dropped out of the competition. Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers Sargis Tadevosyan (69 kg) lost to Davit Sologashvili of Georgia in the quarter finals. Davit Poghosyan (76 kg) and Tigran Hambardzumyan (85 kg) were defeated in the qualifying round of the tournament.