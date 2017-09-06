CASPS Welcomes LAUSD English/Armenian Dual-language Program

TUJUNGA, Calif. – The Los Angeles United School District (“LAUSD”) has launched its inaugural English/Armenian dual-language program at Mountain View Elementary School in Tujunga.

Last year, after five years of planning, the Mountain View Elementary pilot program introduced two kindergarten classes. Classroom instruction was provided on the 50/50 model in both English and Armenian. The school hopes to extend the dual-language program by one grade each year, so that by 2021 all classes will offer this vital service.

On this occasion, the Committee for Armenian Students in Public Schools (“CASPS”) acknowledges the tireless efforts of its board member Shakeh Ayvazian, an LAUSD parent community facilitator, Richard Guillen, Mountain View Principal, as well as the parents they worked with at the school, who were instrumental in making this program possible. CASPS also salutes the efforts of Superintendent Michelle King, who supported this project from its foundational stages.

CASPS also is excited to announce that Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood is poised to launch the same dual-immersion program.

These programs provide the ideal environment for Armenian children in public schools to thrive and excel while promoting and ensuring their connection to their language, culture and heritage.