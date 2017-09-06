Over 20 Armenian Families Displaced from Hurricane Harvey

Images from the flooding in Houston An image of a house's roof An outside view of a flooded home More images of the flooding in Houston More images of the flooding in Houston

GLENDALE – While the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Regional Executive extends its gratitude to the community for immediately responding to its Call to Action regarding Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the ARS has since learned that more than 20 Armenian families in the Houston area have been subjected to irrevocable damages, many of whom have lost their homes and are enduring severe difficulties following the aftermath of this natural disaster in Texas.

The ARS Houston “Shogher” Chapter has propelled into action, making every effort to offer assistance to these Armenian families, who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey and now find themselves in troubling circumstances upon being displaced from their homes as a result of the flooding.

The ARS Regional Executive’s fundraising campaign for relief efforts continues and ARS chapters throughout the western region have committed their support.

“Funds raised from this campaign will entirely be allocated to the Armenian families in Houston, who are now homeless as a result of Hurricane Harvey and are in immediate need of financial assistance. Once again, we appeal to our community to continue its support of this campaign and make a tax-deductible donation, in any amount, to the ARS for this purpose. Donations will have an impactful role in helping to restore the lives of these families,” explained Silva Poladian, ARS Regional Executive Chairperson.

Donations can be made online via www.arswestusa.org or by way of checks made payable to the ARS and mailed to the ARS Regional Headquarters, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.

The ARS Regional Headquarters can be contacted at (818) 500-1343 or office@arswestusa.org for additional information.

The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, established in 1984 and with a regional headquarters in Glendale, CA, has 26 chapters and more than 1,200 members in four western states. The ARS operates a Social Services Division and Child, Youth, and Family Guidance Center, and funds numerous youth programs, scholarships, and relief efforts. For further information, please visit www.arswestusa.org or contact (818) 500-1343.