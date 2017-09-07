Bako Sahakian Sworn in as Artsakh President

Bako Sahakian getting sworn in as Artsakh President. (Photo: Office of the Artsakh President)

STEPANAKERT– On September 7, an inauguration ceremony of the Artsakh Republic President was held during a special meeting of the Artsakh National Assembly.

Bako Sahakian took an oath in accordance with the Constitution and assumed Office of the Head of the State.

On the same day, in accordance with Article 169 of the Artsakh Republic Constitution, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted their resignations with respect to the President of the Republic assuming his post.

President Bako Sahakian signed a decree accepting the Cabinet’s resignation.

Under the decree, the members of the Republic’s Cabinet of Ministers will continue performing their functions until a new government is formed.

