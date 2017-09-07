Marriott Armenia Presents Changes

YEREVAN – Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan is happy to announce about the reopening of Cucina Italian restaurant for lunch and dinner. The restaurant will be open on September 18, 2017 and will operate every day from 12 am–12pm.
Armenian Wedding in Armenia
Celebrate your wedding in your homeland, in the heart of the city of Yerevan with Armenia Marriott and make unforgettable memories for a lifetime.
Armenia Marriott Yerevan offers you large and comfortable facilities for your wedding ceremony. Plan the day with us and get special gifts.
Strudel Day at Marriott
Enjoy a piece of the longest strudel in Caucasus and have a chance to win a trip for two to Vienna. Strudel day will take place on September 14 from 11:00-19:00 at Armenia Marriott Yerevan.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.