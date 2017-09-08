Azerbaijani Forces Target School in Bordering Village

The village school of Vazashen on the left and the target of shelling on the right. (Photo: Panorama.am) Students in the school shelter. (Photo: Panorama.am)

VAZASHEN, Armenia (Panorama.am) – On September 7, Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of Vazashen bordering village in the northeastern Armenian province of Tavush.

In an interview on September 8, the village head Lorik Badiryan told reporters that the target of Azerbaijani shelling was the village school.

School headmaster, Sargis Khachatryan told the reporters that the schoolchildren were immediately housed at the school shelter following the Azeri shelling and stayed there for almost an hour.

The headmaster explained that incidents like this are a common thing for the village students.

“We never panic or get upset, but instead immediately take measures,” said Khachatryan. “However, there are children who experience a shocking state. Some of the parents even rush to the school to check out if everything is all right with their kids,” he added.

Khachatryan also added that the intensity of the Azeri shootings has increased recently and that they have been mainly targeting the village school and the kindergarten. He also informed that the school features a number of shelters, with the most recent one built in February with the financial support of the International Committee of the Red Cross.