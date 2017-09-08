DigiTec Expo 2017 Expecting Unprecedented Number of Participants

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) – The 13th annual international DigiTec Expo technological exhibition will be held from September 29 to October 1 at the Yerevan Expo Center.

This year the DigiTec is expecting an unprecedented number of participants both local and international. About 150 participants and 70,000 visitors are expected to attend.

The participants of DigiTec will introduce the latest trends of the sector and the innovations and job opportunities of the current market.. Business meetings, different competitions, forums, seminars, and other meetings will also be held.

Leading Armenian companies like Joomag, Ucom, Arpinet, VOLO, Zangi, Monitis, SFL, ArmSoft will also be featured at DigiTec 2017.

DigiTec 2017 will host participants and delegations from Japan, China, India, Sweden, Russia, USA, and Canada among other countries. Foreign companies include Dahua Technology from China, Hitachi Construction Machinery Eurasia and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from Japan, Ericsson from Sweden, Jabra from Denmark, and others. The overall list of participants is being updated on digitec.am.

“Until now, DigiTec has been a platform for only Armenian technological leading companies, but during recent years and this year especially, it became an effective platform of communications for local, Diaspora, and foreign techno-leaders,” said Karen Vardanyan, the executive director of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE),and the organizer of DigiTec.

DigiTec Expo is the biggest technological exhibition in the region, as well as B2B, B2C communicative platform. The 3-day Expo is held under the slogan “Fest for Armenian techno-society.”

Since 2005 DigiTec has been organized by the UITE under the high patronage of the Prime Minister.