European Parliament to Scrutinize Azerbaijani Money Laundering Scandal

BRUSSELS, Belgium (Armenpress) – The European Parliament will soon prepare the “Corruption and human rights in third countries” document, which will touch upon the recently revealed and widely discussed Azerbaijani Laundromat scandal involving a state-sanctioned money laundering scheme of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his family, reported Azerbaijani media.

The document will focus on the EU’s work in the fight against corruption and protection of human rights.

The document mentions that corruption is an extreme threat for human rights and that anti-corruption actions have great importance.

According to a statement of the European Parliament, 96 European lawmakers proposed amending the document after the Azerbaijani Laundromat scandal emerged.

The European Parliament plans to scrutinize the scandal.

Meanwhile, Belgian “Laatste Nieuws” daily has referred to the Azerbaijani-linked corruption scandal in an article headlined “20 Belgian organizations received funds from the Azerbaijani regime.”

The article notes that over 20 Belgian organizations, including “Solve” and “Proximus” received money from Azerbaijan during 2012-2014 with the help of mediators. The total amount of the deals stood at 2.1 billion Euros.

Particularly, BICS 2 international courier service received over 173 million Euros from LCM Alliance LLP, which is one of the 4 suspicious British companies, in May 2013. The mentioned British company was most likely opened for money laundering.

BICS Company has announced that is a one-time payment by an Iranian customer for telecommunication services. But the Belgian daily writes that the money transfer system that was used in this particular case is more suitable for suspicious financial flows.

The newspaper also informs that numerous European politicians use the accounts of the mentioned 4 companies who receive money from Azerbaijan to present their interests at the Council of Europe Human Rights Commission.