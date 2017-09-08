ANCA-WR Accepting Applications for Fall Internship Program

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is accepting applications for the fall session of its internship program. The ANCA-WR Internship Program is an intensive 10-week program that prepares college students and recent college graduates for a professional work environment while learning the intricacies of public policy and advocacy. The deadline to submit applications is Wednesday, September 20, 2017. Interested individuals may apply online at ancawr.org/internship.

“The ANCA-WR provided me with tangible skills needed to navigate the political process. I appreciate the fact that, as an intern, I was trusted to work on large-scale projects including coalition partner building and outreach to public officials. This internship allows a hands-on experience outside the office space through which interns holistically grasp the nuances of the American political system and, further, actively participate in advancing the Armenian Cause,” stated 2017 ANCA WR Summer Intern Flora Adamian.

Throughout the ten weeks, interns will learn the minutiae of community organizing through weekly workshops and lectures with community leaders. Interns will be given assignments ranging from assisting organizational committees that implement policy to registering community members to vote through the ANCA-WR’s HyeVotes initiative. During the 2017 Summer Internship program, participants focused on outreach to public officials, which included holding several meetings with elected officials and their staff to discuss legislative priorities and policy. Interns also attended several high-profile events, where they represented the ANCA-WR. Such events included Politicon, movie premieres, the commemoration of the Assyrian Genocide, and press conferences, among many others. The multi-faceted internship compounds professional skill-building with networking opportunities to promote well rounded individuals with an in-depth understanding of community issues as well as advocacy efforts on the local, regional, and federal levels. Interns with varying educational backgrounds and diverse professional aspirations ranging from political, educational, scientific, medical, and other fields will develop and hone leadership and advocacy skills which they will be able to utilize throughout their lives.

In addition to individual and joint projects, interns will participate in workshops featuring a variety of guest speakers including public officials, ANCA leadership, and specialists from the community. The 2017 Summer Interns had the unique opportunity to meet several elected officials, including United States Congressman Adam Schiff, California State Senator Anthony Portantino, California State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Kerkorian, and Glendale City Clerk Ardy Kassakhian. During these meetings, the interns engaged in candid discussions with elected officials, and developed a deeper sense of understanding and appreciation for our political system. In successfully completing all internship program requirements, participants may also receive school credit.

“The ANCA-WR Internship Program is an enriching and enlightening journey which provides ambitious and motivated individuals who are interested in the political process with an opportunity to gain firsthand experience in the organization and functionality of organized interest groups. By interning for the largest and most influential Armenian-American political grassroots organization in the United States, young adults with a passion for pro-Armenian activism stand to gain valuable knowledge and experience while working in an environment that fosters personal and professional growth. By meeting with various public officials to discuss policy initiatives and spearheading projects such as press releases and video blogs, interns gain valuable networking opportunities and a diverse set of skills which will help them surpass their peers at every turn. The ANCA-WR Internship Program has provided and continues to provide young, ambitious individuals as myself with a foundation for growth and is a great starting point for America’s future policymakers and influencers,” said 2017 Summer Intern from Colorado, Nicholas Portnoy.

Established in summer 2006, the ANCA Western Region Internship Program is a selective part-time leadership program, which introduces college students, and recent college graduates to all aspects of the public affairs arena. The program provides an opportunity for student leaders and activists to gain an in-depth understanding of the American political system, Armenian-American issues and advocacy efforts on the local, state, and federal levels.

The fall session of the internship program will run from October 2, 2017 to December 8, 2017. Applicants must be high school graduates, aged 18 years or older. Candidates must be able to devote at least 15-20 hours a week to the program. Applications must be submitted online by September 20, 2017 to be considered. For more information about the 2017 Fall Session of the ANCA-WR Internship Program, send an e-mail to info@ancawr.org or call 818.500.1918.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.