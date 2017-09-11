Finalists Announced for Terry George’s Filmmaking Challenge

Human Rights Watch to host unveiling of the $5,000 winner on Sept 17

YEREVAN – Creative Armenia announced today the finalists for Terry George’s $5,000 human rights filmmaking challenge. The twelve filmmakers come from the United States, Canada, Spain, Turkey, Armenia, and the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno Karabakh). And their 60-second human rights visions confront some of the most vital issues of our time: from war and genocide to children’s rights and the refugee crisis.

The twelve finalists of Creative Challenge 001 are presented by video and here, as follows:

Genocide: Eight Stories from Millions

Filmmaker: Eduard Hovakimyan

Country of Production: Armenia

Human Rights Issue: Genocide

Green & Black

Filmmaker: Aram Shahbazyan

Country of Production: Armenia

Human Rights Issue: Costs of War

Home

Filmmaker: Julie Asriyan

Country of Production: United States

Human Rights Issue: Migrants & Refugees

Human Range

Filmmaker: Gagik Ghazare

Country of Production: Armenia

Human Rights Issue: Struggle for Dignity

Human Rights

Filmmaker: Vahe Terteryan

Country of Production: Armenia

Human Rights Issue: Children in Wartime

In the Blink of an Eye

Filmmaker: Gurur Bozkurt

Country of Production: Turkey

Human Rights Issue: Costs of War

KWE

Filmmaker: Morningstar Derosier

Country of Production: Canada

Human Rights Issue: Rights of Indigenous Women

Not Carefully Chosen Words

Filmmaker: Georgi Aleksanyan

Country of Production: Artsakh Republic (Nagorno Karabakh)

Human Rights Issue: Social Media Bullying

Pim Pam Pum

Filmmakers: Asier Urbieta & Andoni de Carlos

Country of Production: Spain

Human Rights Issue: Children in Wartime

The Replacement

Filmmaker: Gevorg Harutyunyan

Country of Production: Armenia

Human Rights Issue: Costs of War

The Wall

Filmmaker: Artur Sargsyan

Country of Production: Armenia

Human Rights Issue: Capital Punishment

Will Work for Shelter

Filmmaker: Eduardo Garabal

Country of Production: United States

Human Rights Issue: Homelessness

The final evaluation is being conducted by a world-renowned jury: Oscar-winning filmmaker Terry George (Hotel Rwanda, The Promise); Cannes-winning filmmaker Atom Egoyan (The Sweet Hereafter, Ararat); social impact campaigner Bonnie Abaunza (Blood Diamond, The Promise); social impact filmmaker Carla Garapedian (Screamers); Jessica Peake (Assistant Director of the Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA); and Peter Bisanz (Executive Director of the Skoll Center for Social Impact Entertainment at UCLA).

The winner and recipient of the $5,000 prize will be announced on September 17, 2017, at an event co-hosted in Los Angeles by Human Rights Watch, one of the world’s leading independent human rights organizations. Both Creative Armenia and Human Rights Watch are partner organizations of The Promise, the epic story of the Armenian Genocide which Terry George directed. All proceeds of the film are going to humanitarian causes.

Visit www.creativearmenia.org/challenges to learn more about Terry George’s challenge and upcoming creative challenges.