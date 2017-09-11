Finalists Announced for Terry George’s Filmmaking Challenge

Human Rights Watch to host unveiling of the $5,000 winner on Sept 17
YEREVAN – Creative Armenia announced today the finalists for Terry George’s $5,000 human rights filmmaking challenge. The twelve filmmakers come from the United States, Canada, Spain, Turkey, Armenia, and the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno Karabakh). And their 60-second human rights visions confront some of the most vital issues of our time: from war and genocide to children’s rights and the refugee crisis.
The twelve finalists of Creative Challenge 001 are presented by video and here, as follows:
Genocide: Eight Stories from Millions
Filmmaker: Eduard Hovakimyan
Country of Production: Armenia
Human Rights Issue: Genocide
Green & Black
Filmmaker: Aram Shahbazyan
Country of Production: Armenia
Human Rights Issue: Costs of War
Home
Filmmaker: Julie Asriyan
Country of Production: United States
Human Rights Issue: Migrants & Refugees
Human Range
Filmmaker: Gagik Ghazare
Country of Production: Armenia
Human Rights Issue: Struggle for Dignity
Human Rights
Filmmaker: Vahe Terteryan
Country of Production: Armenia
Human Rights Issue: Children in Wartime
In the Blink of an Eye
Filmmaker: Gurur Bozkurt
Country of Production: Turkey
Human Rights Issue: Costs of War
KWE
Filmmaker: Morningstar Derosier
Country of Production: Canada
Human Rights Issue: Rights of Indigenous Women
Not Carefully Chosen Words
Filmmaker: Georgi Aleksanyan
Country of Production: Artsakh Republic (Nagorno Karabakh)
Human Rights Issue: Social Media Bullying
Pim Pam Pum
Filmmakers: Asier Urbieta & Andoni de Carlos
Country of Production: Spain
Human Rights Issue: Children in Wartime
The Replacement
Filmmaker: Gevorg Harutyunyan
Country of Production: Armenia
Human Rights Issue: Costs of War
The Wall
Filmmaker: Artur Sargsyan
Country of Production: Armenia
Human Rights Issue: Capital Punishment
Will Work for Shelter
Filmmaker: Eduardo Garabal
Country of Production: United States
Human Rights Issue: Homelessness
The final evaluation is being conducted by a world-renowned jury: Oscar-winning filmmaker Terry George (Hotel Rwanda, The Promise); Cannes-winning filmmaker Atom Egoyan (The Sweet Hereafter, Ararat); social impact campaigner Bonnie Abaunza (Blood Diamond, The Promise); social impact filmmaker Carla Garapedian (Screamers); Jessica Peake (Assistant Director of the Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA); and Peter Bisanz (Executive Director of the Skoll Center for Social Impact Entertainment at UCLA).
The winner and recipient of the $5,000 prize will be announced on September 17, 2017, at an event co-hosted in Los Angeles by Human Rights Watch, one of the world’s leading independent human rights organizations. Both Creative Armenia and Human Rights Watch are partner organizations of The Promise, the epic story of the Armenian Genocide which Terry George directed. All proceeds of the film are going to humanitarian causes.
Visit www.creativearmenia.org/challenges to learn more about Terry George’s challenge and upcoming creative challenges.
