All-ASA Concludes 2016-2017 Academic Year, Elects New Executive Board

VAN NUYS – On Sunday, June 25th, the All-Armenian Student Association (All-ASA) convened its final general body meeting of the 2016-2017 academic year. Over 20 members of ASAs from different colleges and universities across California were present for the gathering, which culminated with the election of the 2017-2018 All-ASA executive board.

The meeting consisted of a review of and extensive discussion on the All-ASA’s events and projects organized during the past year. Throughout the year, the organization used its newly achieved 501(c)3 federal tax status to not only motivate individual ASAs to remain as active organizations on their respective campuses, but also to spur large-scale programming in the cultural and social spheres in order to engage all students with the greater Armenian community.

Outgoing chairperson Ripsime Biyazyan, a graduate student at Columbia University, evaluated the year to be successful, and noted the opportunities for further progress. “Thanks to our newly obtained 501(c)3 federal tax status we are able to increase the work of the All-ASA collective and increased its community presence,” Biyazyan stated. “We worked comprehensively on cultural, educational, and social programing not only to unite Armenian youth from different schools at events, but also to assist with their leadership development and highlight the important role that students play in the community. All-ASA provides an open space for students to be active. Regardless of what school, organization, political party, or religious institution the students belong to, there are opportunities to explore their Armenian identities and serve their community.”

During the past year the All-ASA’s initiatives include the following: a leadership retreat centered on discussing the 25 years of Armenia’s independence; a nationwide “Stain of Denial” silent protest against the genocide denial; a graduation cord fundraiser organized by collaborating with a Teach for Armenia fellow, to turn a field in the village into a recreational community park, and further renovate the library and the gym of the local school; a successful annual All-ASA Games sports tournament in Santa Barbara; a founder’s dinner to celebrate the 14 years of the establishment of All-ASA; the organization also brought back the annual Artivism event in collaboration with the Alpha Gamma Alpha Armenian sorority; increased collaboration with ASA collectives in Boston, Canada, and Australia as well as communicating with newly formed chapters on the East Coast.

Incoming chairperson Mariam Khachatrian, a senior at University of California, Los Angeles, expressed her enthusiasm to continue the progress that the organization made this year. “The All-ASA is one of the few organizations that allow students to stay connected to their community while focusing on their schoolwork,” Khachatrian stated. “After working in the All-ASA for a few years, I am looking forward to serving as the chairperson and continuing the in-progress projects. As well as, working on the inclusion of more ASAs outside of California, and strengthening the outreach to high school and college students.”

The incoming 7-member executive board is comprised of the following students and alumni from a variety of undergraduate and graduate institutions: Mariam Khachatrian (chair), Jorj Ismailyan (vice chair), Robert Grigoryan (secretary), Anahit Petrosyan (treasurer), Anahit Pogossian (director of public relations), Eduard Sahakyan (director of socials and fundraising), Ripsime Biyazyan (advisor)

The All-ASA will host its first general body meeting on September 17th at 10am at Pasadena City College Creveling Lounge.

This meeting is open to the public and anyone interested in what the All-ASA hopes to accomplish.

The executive board can be reached via email at executives@all-asa.org.

The All-Armenian Student Association (All-ASA) works to unite various Armenian-American college student organizations and serve the greater Armenian-American community through cultural, social, educational, and activist programming. As the largest confederation of ASAs in the nation, All-ASA is dedicated to collaboration among its constituent organizations, leadership development of its members, and community service.