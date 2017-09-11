New School in Sos Village of Martuni, Artsakh Opened

During a dance performance at the opening ceremony. Bako Sahakian inside a classroom with some of the students. The community of Martuni gathered for the opening ceremony.

MARTUNI, Artsakh Republic – On 9 September, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakian took part in the opening ceremony of the newly-built school in the Sos village of the Martuni region.

The President expressed gratitude to Armenian American philanthropist Gerald Turpanjian and the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund for implementing the project.

The Head of the State stressed the importance of expanding and modernizing the school network in the regions and rural settlements, considering it among the key components of developing education and intellectual capacity.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Pargev Martirosyan, acting premier Arayik Haroutyunyan, executive director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan, other officials, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora were present at the opening.