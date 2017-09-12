Archpriest Nareg Shrikian Passes Away

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, members of the clergy, the Religious and Executive Councils are mourning the passing of Archpriest Father Nareg Shrikian who passed away on Tuesday, September 12.

Father Nareg was born in 1926 in Musa Ler. He enrolled at the Seminary of the Holy See of Cilicia in Lebanon in the early 1950’s and was ordained to the priesthood in 1955. Fr. Nareg’s first pastoral mission was in Anjar, Lebanon, where he was instrumental in the construction of St. Boghos Church as parish pastor and the expansion of “Harach” School as Principal. In 1963 he relocated to the United States, where he subsequently served as parish pastor of St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in San Francisco, Holy Martyrs Church in Encino, St. Garabed Church in Hollywood, Armenian Apostolic Church of Orange County (later Forty Martyrs), Holy Cross Cathedral in Montebello, and St. Mary’s Church in Glendale. Fr. Nareg also served on the Religious Council for decades as member and Chairman.

He played a large part in the construction and expansion of a number of churches and schools, and alongside his pastoral duties was also an educator. Furthermore, he was a gracious benefactor, contributing financially to the advancement of the Seminary and Armenian schools as a token of gratitude for the role of these institutions in our national life. Fr. Nareg served with unwavering faith and devotion, earning the love and respect of his flock.

Extreme Unction will take place during funeral mass on Monday, September 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Glendale, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

The Prelate, Clergy, Councils, and faithful of the Western Prelacy expressed their condolences to Fr. Nareg’s children, Tsolag, Nektar, Salpi, and Nairy, sister Sossy Bidanian, and their families.