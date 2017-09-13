Armenian Pavilion Wins ‘Best Stand Award’ at WorldFood Expo

The Armenian pavilion at the expo The Armenian pavilion at the expo

MOSCOW, Russia – The pavilion representing the Armenian food industry at WorldFood Expo 2017 in Moscow has won the “Best Stand Award.”

Created by the Development Foundation of Armenia, the pavilion unveils the best of Armenian produce to international players at the fair, which opened on September 11 and will run through September 14. 16 Armenian companies are representing the Armenian food industry at the expo with the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia.

The organizers of WorldFood 2017 awarded the prize to the event manager of the Marketing Department of DFA Lusine Balayan during the tasting session arranged for international buyers and distributors at the Armenian pavilion. The decision was jointly made by the expert committee and visitors of the Exhibition.

“I see this as a good marketing result achieved by our team, and consequently expect more fruitful negotiations and larger export contracts from the companies attending the exhibition”, noted the CEO of the Development Foundation of Armenia Armen Avak Avakian, who is currently in Moscow with the Armenian producers. The Armenian companies returned from the previous Exhibition with 12 export contracts with value of 570 million AMD.

The Minister of Agriculture of Armenia Ignati Arakelyan and the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Russian Federation Vardan Toghanyan have also visited the Armenian pavilion. The Development Foundation of Armenia supports the local companies within the scope of the Export Promotion Strategy of the Government of Armenia.