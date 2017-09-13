Jivan Avetisyan’s ‘The Last Inhabitant’ Screened at Venice Film Festival

“The Last Inhabitant” included in the official program of the Scandinavian International Film Festival

VENICE, Italy – Armenian filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan’s “The Last Inhabitant” was screened on September 5 at the Venice Production Bridge of the Venice International Film Festival in Italy ahead of its release in the U.S. on September 15.

As the Fish Eye Art Cultural Foundation reported in a release, the film screening was held at the initiative of the organization’s Italian partner Blue Knowledge Association and personally its Director Orietta Trevisanato Zampieri. The event was carried out under the high patronage and with the direct participation of Luca Zaia, Veneto Governor (Administrative center – Venice).

According to the source, film director Jivan Avetisyan, co-producer Kestutis Drazdauskas, Executive Producer Adrineh Mirzayan, and lead actress Sandra Daukšaitė-Petrulėnė were present at the film presentation.

The film screening was attended by public, culture figures, representatives of the film industry, distributors, and sale agents.

The Governor of Venice’s office warmly welcomed the film and was impressed that an Armenian film participated in the Venice International Film Festival. Gift exchange took place at the Palace of the Veneto Region where Director Jivan Avetisyan presented an Artsakh carpet.

Present were Ambassador to Italy Victoria Baghdassarian, lead actress Sandra Daukšaitė-Petrulėnė, co-producer Kestutis Drazdauskas, and Executive Producer Adrineh Mirzayan.

The Artsakh flag being flown at the screening in Venice Jivan Avetisyan and distinguished Italian writer Antonia Arslan who attended the screening Director Jivan Avetisyan and Executive Producer Adrineh Mirzayan

The screening was followed by a cocktail party, during which the attendees shared their impressions on the film, expressing highly positive views.

“The Venice Film Festival is one of the unique events which evaluates the arthouse films, accepts and attaches importance to the films telling about human destinies, and it is not accidental that “The Last Inhabitant” gained an opportunity to be shown on the sidelines of an Italian film festival, under the aegis of the Veneto Governor, Luca Zaia. The first emotions I experienced are incredible. I am happy that my film, which I also consider as the film of the entire Armenian nation, lives beyond the Armenian borders and successfully presents itself at such prestigious film festivals. I hope the film screening will prompt the continuity of the Armenian-Italian cooperation, with the film to be also screened at the Italian cinemas. We have great expectations,” the foundation quoted Jivan Avetisyan as saying.

The film crew also highlighted “The Last Inhabitant” as an international production. Executive Producer Adrineh Mirzayan underscored the role of the Diaspora in supporting the production of such Armenian films.

In addition, “The Last Inhabitant” was also included in the official program of the Scandinavian International Film Festival (SCIFF), the official Facebook account of the film reported.

SCIFF is considered as culture high level event in Helsinki, Finland. The festival aims to welcome over 3000 attendees annually who congregate for festival days of screenings, panels, special events, seminars, and VIP after parties. This year the annual festival is slated for October 25-28.

The “The Last Inhabitant’s” international promotion started with screening at the Venice Production Bridge of the Venice International Film Festival in Italy. The Armenian premiere took place in the scope of the 13th edition of the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival (GAIFF). Over the past year the film was screened in the US, Russia, Iran, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

