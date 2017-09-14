ANCA Glendale and Caruso Meet Following Americana Incident

GLENDALE – The Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale (ANCA – Glendale) and senior Caruso executives met last week to strengthen the relationship between The Americana at Brand and the Glendale community. The ANCA-Glendale is pleased to announce that The Americana at Brand is forming a special community relations team to focus exclusively on their partnership with the Armenian community.

“We are pleased that Caruso has agreed to work on initiatives to improve relations with the Armenian American community and regain our trust and confidence,” stated ANCA-Glendale Chairman, Artin Manoukian.

Attending the meeting with ANCA-Glendale Chairman Artin Manoukian and founder and CEO of Caruso (owner of The Americana at Brand) Rick Caruso, were ANCA Western Region Board Member Berdj Karapetian, ANCA Western Region Advisory Board Member Harut Sassounian, former ANCA Western Region Executive Director Elen Asatryan, ANCA Glendale Community Outreach Director Margarita Baghdasaryan, as well as senior executives from Caruso including Executive Vice President of Operations Jackie Levy, Executive Vice President of Communications Nancy Murray, Senior Vice President of Community Relations Rick Lemmo and Senior Vice President of Planning, Government and Community Relations Sharon Keyser.

This meeting came in light of The Americana at Brand’s decision in August to provide advertisement space to the Armenian Genocide Documentary, Architects of Denial, which followed an earlier decision not to grant the request for billboard space.

“We value the very productive meeting with ANCA-Glendale leadership and look forward to strengthening our relationship which includes continuing to celebrate our deep appreciation for the Armenian community. Establishing this new community relations team will ensure that our partnership will continue in a very meaningful way,” said Jackie Levy, Caruso’s Executive Vice President of Operations.

“In the coming months, we will identify opportunities for the Americana at Brand to be an inviting place for the Armenian Community and reflect the community it serves,” added the ANCA-Glendale Chairman.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels. Log on to ancaglendale.org for more information.