Winner of ‘New Wave’ Contest Dedicates Victory to Artsakh

SOCHI, Russia (Public Radio of Armenia) – Erna Mir from Armenia, Sardor Milano from Uzbekistan, and the DoReDos trio from Moldovia all shared first place at “New Wave” 2017 as the award ceremony concluded yesterday.

Afterwards, Erna Mira dedicated her victory to Artsakh on her Facebook page.

“Thanks to everyone, I promise to stay on the wave of music, love and peace! I dedicate this victory to my country Artsakh. That country, a small but a strong one, taught me to hold on till the end and to win,” Erna Mir wrote.

At 18, Erna Mir was the youngest singer in this year’s competition. In Armenia, she is known to be part of the singing group called “Voices of Artsakh.”

Armenia debuted in the “New Wave” in 2005 and has competed in 10 contests since. They are currently fifth on the all-time list of most times participating in the competition.

New Wave was first held in 2002 in Jurmala, Latvia. The contest which is held over three days is open to singers age between 16 and 35 years old. The competition is incredibly popular within Eastern Europe with up and coming performers taking to the stage alongside well known guests from across the region.