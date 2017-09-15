AS&F Foundation Creates $2 Million Endowment for Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter

GLENDALE – For over 15 years, Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter has had the great fortune of working with Forest Lawn Memorial Parks & Mortuaries and the AS&F Foundation. During this time, our chapter has received grants and donations totaling close to $500,000.

On April 21, Darin Drabing, President and CEO of Forest Lawn Memorial Parks & Mortuaries, along with Pegine Grayson and Chuck Hoblitzelle of the AS&F Foundation personally visited our center and commended our chapter for the work it has done with the local youth for the last four decades. They singled out our chapter as an exemplary organization within the community and were extremely impressed by the high number of volunteers running the various programs within Ararat.

However, Drabing had bittersweet news as he told us of the dissolution of the AS&F Foundation, which was behind the many grants our chapter has received throughout the years. But he kept the good news for last: since Ararat’s values align with those of the Foundation, Drabing had a parting gift for our Chapter.

He announced the creation of a $2,000,000 endowment in Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter’s name. He felt this endowment would enable the chapter to draw more donations and contributions; thus making it more sustainable and helping ensure the future of Ararat.

The Chapter Executive Board wishes to express its profound gratitude to the AS&F Foundation as well as to Forest Lawn Memorial Parks & Mortuaries for their unwavering support and friendship throughout the years.

We feel this endowment will further secure our Chapter’s future and allow it to achieve new heights over the next decades, keeping true to our motto: “Elevate yourself and others with you.”