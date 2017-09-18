Garo Paylan Arrives in Armenia

Garo Paylan (Photo: Sputnik/Asatur Yesayants) Garo Paylan meets with His Holiness Karekin II (Photo: Armenianchurch.org) Garo Paylan and Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian (Photo: Armenian MFA Twitter)

YEREVAN – Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of Turkish Parliament representing the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) arrived to Armenia on September 16 to participate in the sixth Armenia-Diaspora Conference titled “Mutual Confidence, Unity, and Responsibility,” which is being held from September 18-20.

In a brief interview prior to the conference, Paylan stated that he is glad to be in Armenia to participate in the conference as a member of parliament. He is also in town to attend the festive concert dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the “Armenians in Origin” television program that is scheduled on September 19.

He did not answer any other questions but stated that he will be giving a press conference in the coming days.

Prior to the conference, Paylan was able to meet with Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II, reported the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. His Holiness Karekin II welcomed Paylan’s visit and commended his work within the Turkish Parliament.

According to the report, Paylan presented the regional developments and the current situation in the Turkish public life. The meeting also addressed different issues concerning the Armenian community of Turkey.

On September 17, Paylan was also able to meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, according to a tweet by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.