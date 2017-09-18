‘Architects of Denial’ Premieres in Theaters October 6th

Executive produced by Montel Williams and Dean Cain.

Featuring Julian Assange, Sibel Edmonds, U.S. representative Adam Schiff, former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John Marshall Evans.

Architects of Denial premieres in select theaters and on demand across the nation October 6th. Architects of Denial is a first person account of genocide through the eyes of survivors. Included are new exclusive interviews with experts who graphically illustrate the real connection between historical ‘denial’ with present day mass exterminations in conflict zones around the world. This film warns that those responsible for genocides who are not brought to justice and confronted with the truth of their crimes, will only set the stage for more worldwide massacres in the future.

Architects of Denial traces the turbulent modern history of the Armenian people, from their decimation by Ottoman Turks at the onset of World War I until the present, when they are threatened by Turkey as well as its ally, Azerbaijan. It chronicles the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and includes interviews with its survivors, who detail the horrors they or their family members had experienced, and experts, who graphically illustrate the real connection between its historical denial with present-day mass exterminations in conflict zones around the world.

“Since the end of World War II, every civilized nation on earth has adhered to the principle of ‘never again’ and that’s why we made this film,” says Executive Producer, Montel Williams, “we know if we allow this genocide to be forgotten, we run the risk of repeating the evils of humanity’s collective past.”

“Genocide is a horrible thing to see. It’s a horrible thing to have happen,” adds Executive Producer, Dean Cain, “what’s even worse about that, especially for the Armenians who are still survivors of that and descendants of that, is to not call it what it is.”

