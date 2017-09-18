Winner Announced for Oscar-winning Director’s $5,000 Challenge

Watch "Pim Pam Pum," a vision of children in the police state The Creative Armenia and Human Rights Watch teams in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017

Select finalists join forces in human rights film anthology Children of War

LOS ANGELES–Human Rights Watch and Creative Armenia unveiled last night the winner of director Terry George’s 60-second filmmaking challenge. At a special presentation in Los Angeles, it was announced that Pim Pam Pum, a film by Asier Urbieta and Andoni de Carlos, had won the $5,000 prize awarded to a 60-second film that illuminates a vital human rights subject.

“Pim Pam Pum is a beautifully executed and visceral piece of work,” read the jury’s statement. “The short film from Spain tells the story of boys trapped in the police state.”

The jury was composed of jury president and Oscar-winning filmmaker Terry George; Cannes-winning filmmaker Atom Egoyan; social impact campaigner Bonnie Abaunza; social impact filmmaker Carla Garapedian; Peter Bizans, executive director of the Skoll Center for Social Impact Entertainment at UCLA; and Jessica Peake, Assistant Director of the Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA.

Also unveiled were plans for a human rights anthology titled Children of War, which will include not only Pim Pam Pum, but also finalist Vahe Terteryan’s touching parable Human Rights (Armenia), Aram Shahbazyan’s haunting journey Green and Black (Armenia), and Anna Maria Mouradian’s exquisite animated short Pomegranate Tree (Canada).

“These four films confront in different ways one of the most vital issues of our time: the experience of children in wartime,” said Garin Hovannisian, founding director of Creative Armenia. “Although they span countries and genres – animation, documentary, and fiction – they share a commitment to both humanity and art. And they achieve both at the same time.”

Visit www.creativearmenia.org/challenges and www.terrygeorgechallenge.com to learn more about Terry George’s challenge and upcoming creative challenges.