SARF Launches Back-to-School Fundraising Campaign

LOS ANGELES – The Syrian Armenian Relief Fund (SARF) has launched its Back-to-School Aleppo 2017 fundraising campaign with yet another widespread effort underway to raise funds for schools in Aleppo, Syria. Contributions, in any amount, are being collected to benefit the schooling of Armenian children in Syria, including the purchase of school stationary, textbooks, monthly food stipends, electricity for schools, annual tuition, classroom repairs, and more.

“Thousands of households have already received the Back-to-School Aleppo mailer and we are hopeful that the campaign’s extensive reach will involve as much of the community as possible in order to help Armenian students in Syria as they have started to return to school this academic year,” said Raffi Kendirjian, Chairman of the Syrian Armenian Relief Fund.

In the same spirit, Armenian schools in California were mobilized in May 2017 with a fundraising campaign called “From My School to Yours,” which raised close to $15,000 as a result of the enthusiastic participation of students and parents, similar to years past. This effort allowed the opportunity to engage students to learn about the plight of young Armenians in Syria and helped create a bridge between students and schools in California with those in Syria.

“From My School to Yours” saw the participation of various schools, including St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School, which collected nearly $4,600; Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School (over $4,100); Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School ($2,000); Krouzian Zekarian Vasbouragan Armenian School ($1,000); Richard Tufenkian Armenian Preschool ($1,000); Levon & Hasmig Tavlian Armenian Preschool ($1,000); Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School ($750).

The Syrian Armenian Relief Fund, Executive Committee extends its utmost appreciation to school administrators, teachers, staff, students and parents for their ongoing encouragement of SARF’s fundraising campaigns.

Tax-deductible donations to the Back-to-School Aleppo 2017 campaign can be made payable to SARF and mailed to the Syrian Armenian Relief Fund at P.O. Box 1948, Glendale, CA 91209-1948.

The Syrian Armenian Relief Fund’s mission is to provide immediate assistance to the Syrian-Armenians, through the generous donations of the community in the Western United States, and the network of churches, political parties and charity organizations, which operate in the region.