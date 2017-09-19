‘Architects of Denial’ Screening to Kick Off 2017 ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference

GLENDALE—An exclusive screening of the much-anticipated documentary “Architects of Denial” will kick off this year’s ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference, the signature gathering of experts in law, politics, media and advocacy that takes place biennially and is organized by the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region.

The screening will take place on Friday, October 6 at 8 pm at the Pasadena Convention Center and will be followed by a welcoming reception to kick off the two-day conference that will continue on Saturday, October 7 at the same location. Admission to the conference is free, but registration is required. Register now at ancagrassroots.eventbrite.com.

“Architects of Denial” is a documentary feature about the Armenian Genocide and the effects of its denial by Turkey and the international community of future such horrors around the world, among them the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh. The film is executive produced by celebrities Montel Williams and Dean Cain, both of whom will be participating in the “Film and Arts Panel” of the conference.

The fourth of its kind, this year’s ANCA Grassroots Conference will include a “Profile in Courage” panel, which will feature an intimate discussion with Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament representing the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). A staunch advocate for justice for the Armenian Genocide and justice for minorities, Paylan will receive the prestigious ANCA-WR “Freedom” Award on Sunday, October 8 during the organization’s annual Gala Banquet.

The ANCA Grassroots Conference will feature panels on “Transnational Justice: Road to Reparations,” which will bring together legal experts from “The Promise” Institute at UCLA and the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights who will discuss the pursuit of justice through reparations.

The “Politics in Action” panel will feature leading Democratic and Republican Congressional leaders, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce (R-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-CA), who will share their views on the advancement of the Armenian issues in Washington with Charlie Mahtesian, a leading figure in political and digital media and Senior Editor of Politics at Politico.

ANCA leaders from around the country will discuss the “Power of Grassroots” by addressing the current priorities to advance the Armenian Cause and the role of the community’s engagement in advocating for the just aspirations of the Armenian people.

“We are extremely proud of the lineup we have planned for this year’s ANCA Grassroots Conference and are honored that these leading experts and advocates for justice will gather under one roof to advance the Armenian Cause and to bring new perspectives to advocacy for justice and national ideals,” said Joseph Kaskanian, a member of the ANCA-WR Board of Directors and the chairman of the ANCA Grassroots Committee, “We encourage community members and activists to immediately register for this one-of-a-kind event.”

As has been the case in the past, the ANCA Grassroots Conference will lead a Hai-Tahd weekend that will culminate in the much-anticipated ANCA-WR Annual Gala Banquet that will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 8th. For additional information or to purchase tickets for the Gala visit www.ancawr.org/Gala

The Armenian National Committee of America Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian-American community on a broad range of issues.