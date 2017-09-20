Funeral Notice: Hacop Baghdassarian

HACOP BAGHDASSARIAN

Born on March 30, 1948, Tehran, Iran

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother and relative Hacop Baghdassarian, which happened on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2017, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Glendale Forest Lawn.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Hilda Baghdassarian

Son, Peter and Ruby Baghdassarian and children, Michael and John

Son, Gevik and Paola Baghdassarian and children, Anthony, George and Jack

Sisters, Nora, Emma, Rima and Asieh and their families

And all relatives and friends

A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services at Glen Arden Hall, 357 Arden Ave., Glendale, CA 91203.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Educational Foundation, Hacop Baghdassarian Fund.