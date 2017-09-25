Nalbandian, Mammadyarov Meet in New York

NEW YORK, New York – On September 23, Armenian and Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers, Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, met in New York with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stéphane Visconti and Andrew Schofer, as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

“The main aim of the consultations was to discuss the current situation in the conflict zone, to explore ways to reinvigorate the negotiation process, and to prepare for the upcoming summit between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs said in a statement.

The ministers expressed their commitment to work with the Co-Chairs to organize the upcoming summit between the presidents, according to the statement.

It was also agreed that the Co-Chairs will travel to the region in October.

Prior to his meeting with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Nalbandian held separate meetings with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in- Office, as well as the Secretary General of the OSCE on September 23. These meetings took place on the margin of the UN General Assembly.

During his separate meeting, Nalbandian congratulated Schofer on assuming the office, by emphasizing the important mission of the co-chairmanship in achieving the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides exchanged views on the necessary steps to create conducive conditions for the advancement of the process of exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

The sides also discussed issues related to the Nalbandian’s meeting with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister.

In his separate meeting with Ambassador Thomas Greminger, Secretary General of the OSCE, Nalbandian congratulated Greminger on assuming the office and outlined that despite the halting of the activities of the OSCE Yerevan Office due to the veto imposed by Azerbaijan, Armenia is ready to continue the implementation of the OSCE programs in the country.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues related to the cooperation within the OSCE, as well as the ways to solve problems the organization faces.

Lastly, the Armenian Foreign Minister and the OSCE Secretary General exchanged views on the implementation of the proposals presented by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at the advancement of achieving a peaceful settlement of Karabakh.