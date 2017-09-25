ARF Kevork Chavoush Gomideh Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The Armenian community of Phoenix gathered at the Armenian Cultural Center Founding members of the ARF Phoenix Kevork Chavoush Chapter cutting the cake A.R.F. Central Committee representative, Garo Ispendjian speaking at the event

PHOENIX, Ariz. – In early September, the Armenian American community gathered at the Armenian Cultural Center in Phoenix, Arizona to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Kevork Chavoush Gomideh.

During the event, the chair of the A.R.F. Kevork Chavoush Gomideh spoke along with the A.R.F Central Committee representative, Garo Ispendjian. After the speeches, the A.R.F Kevork Chavoush Gomideh chairperson invited the founding members of the Gomideh up to cut the 20th anniversary cake.

Joining the Arizona community in their celebration of the 20th anniversary were representatives from the A.R.F. Western Region Central Committee, A.R.F Central Committee Community Development Task Force, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR), and the Armenian Youth Federation Central Executive Board.

“It is the goal of the A.R.F. Central Committee to maintain and propel the Armenian community in Arizona and other states where Armenian American communities are appearing,” said Kejejian, Chair of the A.R.F. CC Community Development Task Force. “For 20 years, the A.R.F. Phoenix Kevork Chavoush Gomideh has been a critical lifeline for the Armenian community in Phoenix and will continue to be for years to come.”