ARF Shant to Host Discussion on Western Armenian Translations

GLENDALE – Why do we need translations of Western Armenian literature? How do we undertake the process of translation? How is the message in the original work relayed in the translation? For whom are these translations made? Please join the ARF Shant Student Association as we attempt to answer these questions during a panel discussion featuring three translators/scholars who have done extensive work in translation.

Dr. Maral Aktokmakyan specializes in modern Western Armenian literature, with a particular emphasis on the Ottoman Armenians before and after the Genocide. She received her Ph.D. in Western Languages and Literature from Boğaziçi University in 2016 and is currently a post-doc at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Dr. Talar Chahinian holds a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from UCLA and teaches at the Department of Comparative World Literature at California State University, Long Beach. Dr. Chahinian recently directed a project for the translation of Malkhas’s classic four-part work, “Zartonk” (Awakening).

Jennifer Manoukian is a graduate student at the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Cultures at UCLA. Manoukian’s first translation was of Zabel Yesayan’s “The Gardens of Silihdar.” Recently, she co-translated and published “The Candidate” by Zareh Vorpouni.

The event will be held on October 15, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm at the Armenian Center of Hollywood, located at 1559 N. Kenmore Ave., Los Angeles. CA 90027. Event is free and open to the public.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s Shant Student Association has worked across college and university campuses as well as young Armenian professionals to bring a higher level of political and cultural awareness. ARF Shant strives to mobilize the community at large in furthering the Armenian Cause through political, academic and intellectual means.