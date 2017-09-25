Sahakian Announces New Cabinet

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh Republic – On September 25, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakian signed a range of decrees that established the composition of the new cabinet.

Minister of State, Ministry of Healthcare, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Resettlement, Ministry of Nature Protection and Natural Resources, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures, Ministry of Education, Science and Sports, Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Urban Planning, Ministry of Finance.

The decrees also defined the following state administrative bodies: the National Security Service, the police, and the State Service of Emergency Situations.

According to the decree of the President

Arayik Haroutyunyan was appointed Minister of State,

Karine Atayan was appointed Minister of Healthcare,

Ararat Danielyan was appointed Minister of Justice,

Masis Mayilyan was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs,

Samvel Avanesyan was appointed Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Resettlement,

Vazgen Mikayelyan was appointed Minister of Nature Protection and Natural Resources,

Zhirayr Mirzoyan was appointed Minister of Agriculture,

Levon Grigoryan was appointed Minister of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures,

Narine Aghabalyan was appointed Minister of Education, Science and Sports,

Sergey Shahverdyan was appointed Minister of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism,

Levon Mnatsakanyan was appointed Minister of Defense,

Karen Shahramanyan was appointed Minister of Urban Planning,

Grigory Martirosyan was appointed Minister of Finance.

The presidential decrees defined the ministers whose activity will be coordinated by the minister of state, as well as the scope of authorities entrusted to the minister of state by the president in the field of state property and financial management.

By another decree of the president a number of structural changes have been made. In particular:

The department of tourism has been separated from the ministry of economy and industrial infrastructures and included into the ministry of culture, youth affairs and tourism;

In the structure of the President’s Office, a separated subdivision “Administration of the Governmental Affairs” has been established, which is the legal successor of the former Administration of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Certain subdivisions of the former Administration of the Cabinet of Ministers have been included within various bodies. The Social-Economic Department, as well as subdivisions functioning in the field of territorial administration have been included in the staff of the minister of state. The departments of real estate cadaster and state property management, geodesy, and land state inspection have been included into the structure of the ministry of economy and industrial infrastructures. Department of Housing Affairs and Resettlement as well as a migration division have been included into the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Resettlement.

In correspondence with the new functions, the statutes and structures of the President’s Office as well as the “Administration of the Governmental Affairs” separated subdivision of the President’s Office have been approved.

By another presidential decree a new order of organizing governmental activities has been defined.

On the same day, Sahakian signed decrees on appointing deputy head of the President’s Office Arayik Lazaryan head of the Administration of Governmental Affairs of the President’s Office-first deputy head of the President’s Office. Deputy Minister of Justice Karen Danielyan was appointed deputy head of the President’s Office-head of the State-Legal Department.