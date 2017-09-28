ABMDR Celebrates World Marrow Donor Day with Recruitments in Tehran and Yerevan

The ABMDR Tehran team (Photo: ABMDR) A scene from the recruitment at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute (Photo: ABMDR) Dr. Mihran Nazaretyan during his presentation at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute (Photo: ABMDR) A scene from the recruitment at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute (Photo: ABMDR) Members of the ABMDR Tehran team (Photo: ABMDR)

LOS ANGELES — The Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR) marked World Marrow Donor Day by holding donor recruitments in Tehran and Yerevan.

On September 16, during the annual Pan-Armenian (Hamahaykakan) Games that took place at the Ararat Sports Complex in Tehran, 66 supporters joined the ranks of ABMDR as potential bone marrow donors. The jubilant recruitment event, which carried the theme “Thank you, donor,” was organized by ABMDR’s Tehran team.

The second recruitment was held on September 25 at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute, in Yerevan. Prior to the recruitment, ABMDR Medical Director Dr. Mihran Nazaretyan made a presentation on the life-saving mission of the organization, speaking in the auditorium of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute. During the subsequent recruitment, administered by a team from ABMDR’s Yerevan lab, a total of 60 soldiers and Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute staff members registered as potential bone marrow donors.

A scene from the recruitment at Tehran’s Ararat Sports Complex (Photo: ABMDR) A scene from the recruitment at Tehran’s Ararat Sports Complex (Photo: ABMDR) A scene from the recruitment at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute(Photo: ABMDR)

Through its recruitments across the globe, ABMDR seeks to raise public awareness of its mission, promote a culture of compassion and giving, and continually expand its registry of bone marrow donors.

“What makes our work all the more worthwhile is the enthusiasm of young men and women who attend our events, learn about our mission, and are eager to help save someone’s life by becoming potential donors,” said Dr. Frieda Jordan, president of ABMDR. “I’d like to convey our heartfelt gratitude to the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute for its ongoing support, as well as ABMDR’s Yerevan staff and our great team of volunteers in Tehran.”

Today, there are more than 28 million bone marrow donors worldwide. Over 29,000 of them are registered with ABMDR.

About the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry: Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the registry has recruited over 29,000 donors in 30 countries across four continents, identified over 4,190 patients, and facilitated 30 bone marrow transplants. For more information, call (323) 663-3609 or visit abmdr.am.