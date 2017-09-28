Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT – Artsakh Defense Army soldier Seyran Sargsyan (b. 1998) was killed on Thursday, September 28 after Azerbaijani forces fired at the southeastern direction of the Line of Contact (LoC) between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

According to a statement by Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense, an investigation has been launched into the incident. The Ministry has also expressed its condolences to the family, loved ones, and fellow serviceman of the deceased solider.

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakian also signed a decree on September 28, posthumously awarding Sargsyan with the “For Service in Battle” medal for his bravery during the defense of the Republic of Artsakh.

Sargsyan is the second soldier killed in September after Hayk Khachatryan (b.1998) was killed earlier this month in a landmine explosion.