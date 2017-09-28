‘My Handmade Armenia’ Festival to Take Place in Yerevan on Sept. 30

YEREVAN – The “My Armenia” program is organizing the “My Handmade Armenia” festival in Yerevan on September 30, 2017. The festival will showcase the results of My Armenia’s collaboration with Teryan Cultural Center and the Folk Art Hub Foundation, working with local artisans from Vayots Dzor, Syunik and Lori provinces while raising awareness of their incredible talents.

On September 30, the festival will feature an open-air exhibition of the artisans’ works at the Cafesjian Sculpture Garden from 11am to 7pm. Visitors will have the opportunity to try their skills in crafts such as stone and woodcarving, miniature painting, embroidery, pottery, carpet weaving and more. Twenty-five artisans will demonstrate their works while also selling limited editions of their new products.

“Craft is an integral part of any tourist’s experience in Armenia, and an effective way to ensure that tourism spending benefits communities. These experiences and relationships—between artisans and tourists—are precisely what My Handmade Armenia will continue to create in the coming months and years of the project,” says Deborah Grieser, USAID Mission Director.

“Armenia’s rural areas are rich with incredible artisans and a strong passion for crafts. The ‘My Handmade Armenia’ festival will be an excellent opportunity to showcase the skills of rural artisans in Yerevan. I believe the public will be surprised and delighted to see the talent and unique opportunities in these communities,” says Sisak Mkhitaryan, My Armenia Program Chief of Party.

The “My Handmade Armenia” festival venue was kindly provided by the Cafesjian Center for the Arts.

The “My Armenia” program is funded by USAID and implemented by the Smithsonian Institution.

“My Armenia” supports the sustainability of Armenian cultural heritage through the development of an inclusive and dynamic tourism sector that engages and benefits Armenian communities across the country.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Nune Hayrapetyan, My Armenia Program Communications Specialist | +37455050168 hayrapetyann@si.edu

Ms. Ashkhen Khudaverdyan, My Armenia Program Enterprise Specialist | +37455050176 khudaverdyana@si.edu