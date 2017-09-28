Megerian-COAF Partnership Concludes with Loom Cutting Ceremony

Dr. Garo Armen with members of COAF and the Megerian family Dr. Garo Armen Garo Paylan The Megerian Carpet Factory

YEREVAN – On the occasion of the 100th Anniversary of Megerian Rugs, the Megerian Family hosted an unforgettable evening of celebration at Megerian Carpet Armenia in Yerevan.

This momentous red carpet event included numerous Armenian Stars including Iveta Mukuchyan, AramMP3, Nazeni Hohvhannisyan, Sevak Khanagyan, Rosy Armen, Marco Khan, and many more celebrity guests. A special part of the Megerian anniversary event was dedicated to the “Cutting of the Loom Ceremony,” which indicated the conclusion of the Megerian COAF partnership and internship program.

The 6-month partnership was a special internship opportunity for children from the COAF village – Vanand village in Armavir, not only to learn the age-old art of rug weaving but to understand and partake in the marketing and business side of running a multi-national corporation. Together, President Raffi Megerian, John D. Megerian, General Counsel and Dr. Garo Armen, COAF Chairman and Founder, launched the program, along with all internship participants and notable community members.

One of the outcomes of the program is the creation of a one of kind handwoven Armenian Megerian rug, woven by both the internship participants and Megerian’s master weavers. This masterpiece will be donated to COAF and auctioned off at their Annual Gala in New York City on December 16, 2017 at Cipriani’s. This historic rug design is based on a 17th-century motif native to the Artsakh region of Armenia. If you have any further inquiries or would like additional information about this new partnership, please contact us

“Famous people in the US started to learn about Armenia. We do everything possible to present them the life of Armenians and their history. Unfortunately, Armenians faced a lot of difficulties during last 100 years, and now this is the time to go high and achieve big things,” said Dr. Armen.