In Memoriam: Movses Nareg Shrikian

A fortieth day memorial service will be held for Movses Nareg Shrikian on Sunday, October 8, 2017, at Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5315 W. McFadden Ave, Santa Ana and a visit to the graveyard will follow at Pacific View Memorial Park, 3500 Pacific View Dr., Corona Del Mar.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Michelle Shrikian and their children, Taleen, Armen and Christopher

Brother, Tzolak and Sevan Shrikian and their daughter, Lori

Sister, Nectar Shrikian

Sister, Salpy and Levon Baghdassarian and their children, Sarkis, Kevork and Knar

Sister, Nairy and David Ghoogasian and their children Aram, Lara and Anush

In-laws, Haig and Argine Kelegian and their sons and their families

And all his relatives and friends.

Following the service and visit, a memorial luncheon will be held at the Shrikian residence: 22 Shoreridge, Newport Coast.

Michelle Shrikian and her children, Taleen, Armen and Christopher would like to express their sincere gratitude to His Eminence Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, and to the Western Prelacy Board of Regents, the Mousa Ler Association of California, the Armenian Educational Foundation and to everyone who shared their grief during the passing and funereal services of their beloved husband and father, Movses Nareg Shrikian. They are truly humbled by the outpouring of love through flowers, words of sympathy and donations.