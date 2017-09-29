OSCE Special Representative for the South Caucasus Visits Armenia

Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly Special Representative for the South Caucuses, Kristian Vigenin, with Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian (Photo: Office of the President of Armenia) Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly Special Representative for the South Caucuses, Kristian Vigenin, with the Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly, Ara Babloyan (Photo: parliament.am)

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) – The Organization for Security and Cooperation of Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly Special Representative for the South Caucases, Kristian Vigenin, is on an official visit to Armenia, where he’s met with various Armenian government officials.

During his time in Armenia, the Special Representative held meetings with the Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly, Ara Babloyan, Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian, and Armenian Foreign Minister, Edward Nalbandian.

The Speaker of the Assembly expressed hope that the OSCE restores their presence in Armenia. He stressed that Armenia is committed to European values and is ready to hold dialogue about issues facing the region. He also pledged Armenia’s willingness to continue the cooperation with the OSCE and reopen the Office in Yerevan.

“Armenia supports the OSCE and urges all its partners to act in compliance with OSCE principles and international norms,” said Babloyan.

The OSCE representatives, in turn, attached importance to parliamentary diplomacy in solving conflicts. According to him, conflicts should be solved in a peaceful way, because it costs high not only to the countries, but also to their citizens.

With the Armenian President, the OSCE Representative explained the importance of continuing political dialogue for a peaceful settlement of the Artsakh conflict. In turn, the Armenian president stated that the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is an important platform for dialogue and for exchanging ideas.

In his meeting with Nalbandian, Vigenin briefed him on the meetings that he participated in in Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Nalbandian stressed the necessasity of supporting the offorts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

The Armenian Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance of establishing contacts with Artsakh authorities as the best way to receive a first hand information and get acquainted with the situation.