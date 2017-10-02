New Theatre Platform to Emerge in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – A new theatre platform “American Theatre of Nations” will be emerging this fall in Los Angeles. The creation of “American Theatre of Nations” pursues a very important purpose – to bring together theatre professionals from different nations who live and work in the theatre world in America.

The “American Theatre of Nations” will be born with Arthur Elbakyan’s “My Insane Shakespeare” performance on November 9th, 2017 at the historic Alex Theatre in Glendale, California.

The United States is a country where people from around the world live and create, and together they are all Americans. They all live, work, create, and serve one goal – to strengthen the land of dreams – the United States. And living in the United States, any representative of any nation never forgets their origin, their cultural foundation, and values, which have become a part of the wealth of the American society.

People from various nations, well-known and independent, award-winning and emerging directors, actors, authors, artists, and musicians can gather under one roof, the name of which is “American Theatre of Nations,” and share with each other their national theater’s history and modern day theatrical trends.

The world premiere of Arthur Elbakyan’s “My Insane Shakespeare” took place in 2014 at the world’s largest solo theatre festival, United Solo, in New York City. Sold out months in advance, “My Insane Shakespeare” was the festival’s bestseller and was performed three times. Elbakyan’s “My Insane Shakespeare” won the prestigious United Solo Audience award, created in partnership with Backstage Magazine. In 2016, “My Insane Shakespeare” also premiered in Montreal, Canada.

Arthur Elbakyan is a theatre, film, and television director, actor, writer, and producer. Having lived in Armenia, Russia, Europe, and the United States, Elbakyan has played over 30 leading theatre roles and has been the author and host of numerous television shows. Elbakyan was the founder of the Theatre Studio “13” and also co-founded the first independent television channel in Armenia, “AR.” Elbakyan’s passion for theatre was strong enough to bring theatre to television with his introduction of a series of television shows, “It’s Majesty Theatre”, on the National Television of Armenia, taking the audience to the unique world of the theatre and performing arts. Elbakyan has received Best Documentary Short Award at the Los Angeles Film and Script Festival. Elbakyan is an active member of the Dramatists Guild of America.

For tickets: http://bit.ly/MyInsaneShakespeare, Tel: (818) 818-0101

Official Website: www.MyInsaneShakespeare.com

Official Facebook Page: Facebook.com/MyInsaneShakespeare