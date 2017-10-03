Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Launches Investigation into Gumburdo Incident

YEREVAN (Armenpress) – Following the incident that took place in Javkahk’s Gumburdo village between policemen and the villagers, Armenia’s Human Rights Ombudsman has initiated an investigation, according to a statement released by the ombudsman’s press service.

When the clashes took place, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, immediately contacted the staff of the Georgian Public Defense Office. He later personally discussed the matter with his Georgian counterpart, Ucha Nanuashvili.

Nanuashvili stated that an investigation has also been launched by the Office of the Public Defender of Georgia. According to an agreement reached with the Georgia’s Public Defender, special attention will be paid to applications submitted to the office by Armenians.

“An agreement was reached between Arman Tatoyan and Usha Nanuashvili that information on the matter will be exchanged consistently,” read a part of the Armenian Ombudsman’s statement.

In addition, the head of the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Father Vahram Melikyan also discussed the matter with Armenpress. He stated that the events in Gumburdo are very disappointing and that the Catholicos of All Armenians is very concerned about the Armenians of the village.

Melikyan added that this has been an issue that has been thoroughly discussed for a long time.

“The Primate of the Armenian Diocese in Georgia continues to have meetings with Georgian authorities and representatives of the Georgian Church in order to reach a solution and to decrease tensions,” said Melikyan. “We hope that the united efforts of the Georgian authorities, Georgian Orthodox Church, and the Armenian Diocese in Georgia, the issue will be solved and the Armenian residents of Gumburdo will be given the opportunity to install the Khachkar to pay respect to their ancestors in accordance with their traditions.”

On October 3, Member of the Armenian National Assembly representing the Republican Party of Armeni, Shirak Torosyan, also condemned the acts of the Georgian police in halting the installment of the Khachkar and beating Armenians locals as a result. He explained that the new developments in Armenia-Georgia relations are on the government agenda to prevent events similar to this from happening.

Torosyan is head of the Javakhk Compatriotic Union in Armenia.