OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to Visit Yerevan, Baku This Week

YEREVAN (U.S. Embassy in Armenia) –Andrew J. Schofer, the new U.S. Co-Chair for the OSCE Minsk Group, will pay his first visit to Yerevan and Baku this week to meet with local officials and to get a firsthand look at the situation on the ground, according to a statement released by the U.S. Embassy in Armenia. While in the region, Schofer will also join his fellow Minsk Group Co-Chairs for high-level meetings.
The Co-Chairs will be visiting Yerevan on October 6 and Baku on October 7 to discuss the meeting of the presidents among other regional issues.
The U.S. supports a negotiated settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and will continue to engage actively with the sides as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. Schofer, as the U.S. Co-Chair, supports the United States’ longstanding policy, shared by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, that a just settlement must be based on international law, which includes the Helsinki Final Act and the principles of the non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity, and equal rights and self-determination.
Shofer was appointed to the position in August, 2017 replacing Richard Hoagland who was appointed in January 2017. Hoagland was a replacement for Ambassador James Warlick who served as U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from 2013 to 2016.
