Website Dedicated to 2016 April War Launched

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) – The Armses scientific educational center in collaboration with the Center of Strategic Studies at Yerevan State University has launched a new website called “April War 2016.”

The website is dedicated to the 2016 April War in Artsakh and covers topics related to the military actions between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, the lives of the fallen servicemen, and the current stage of the Armenian-Azerbaijani War.

The website features a FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) section that thoroughly explains the current phase of the conflict, the root causes of the Artsakh issue, and potential solutions for settling the conflict.

The section “Heroes” discusses the role the servicemen and the civilian population played during the war. Apart from that, the website contains analytical pieces, factsheets, interviews, the chronology of events that spread light on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and Armenia’s strategic concerns with regard to the conflict.

The webpage is available in three languages, including in Azerbaijani, in an effort to raise awareness about the conflict among Azerbaijani internet users. The Azerbaijani version of the webpage is available only for Azerbaijanis.

The materials have been received from information bulletins provided by the Defense Army of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, Armenia’s Defense Ministry, from field works conducted by the NGO members, interviews with commander staff, family members of the fallen soldiers, and from consultations with military experts.