Chamlian School Participates in Annual Walktober

Students at the Annual Walktober Parents, teachers, staff, and students during Walktober A scene of teachers, students, and parents during Walktober

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – Chamlian Armenian School joined area schools to partner with the City of Glendale to promote its Safe Routes to School Program- Annual Walktober, on October 4, 2017. Walktober highlights student safety, especially for those students who walk to school. Our students gathered at a designated location and walked to school with parents, teachers and staff.

This Program is responsible for adding pedestrian safety features around our campus in the last few years; specifically the crosswalk south of our driveway and improving the crosswalks at the intersection of Lowell and Foothill Avenues. Our partnership and support of similar City programs promotes our dedication to maintain safety around our campus and our community for our students, parents and neighbors.

Students were given “Walk Smart, Drive Smart, Bike Smart” bracelets and shopping bags, sponsored by the City of Glendale, as a reminder to make safety a priority in October and beyond.