Trailer and Poster Art for ‘Intent to Destroy’ Released

NEW YORK, New York (Broadway World) – The trailer and poster art for the upcoming film “Intend to Destroy” has been released. The Joe Berlinger film, presented by Survival Pictures, hits theaters November 10.

Academy Award nominated director Joe Berlinger embeds with a historic feature film production on the set of Terry George’s The Promise, to take an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide. Historians, scholars, and high-profile filmmakers come together in Berlinger’s cinematic exploration of the tangled web of responsibility that has driven a century of denial by the Turkish government and its strategic allies.

“Intend to Destory” is a timely reckoning with the large-scale suppression of a historical tragedy. Berlinger confronts the fraught task of shedding light on the Armenian Genocide – whose witnesses and DESCENDANTS are still fighting to be officially acknowledged as such by the international community – how it was carried out during World War I as the reign of the Ottoman EMPIRE drew to a close, and how it laid the groundwork for the genocides that followed.