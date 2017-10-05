‘Baku Must Prove its Commitment to International Law,’ Says Nalbandian

YEREVAN (Armenpress) – On October 5, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian received the delegation of the EU Council’s Political and Security Committee (PSC) led by its Chairman Walter Stevens.

The members of the PSC included Ambassadors of all the EU Member States on security issues and high-ranking staffs of the Council of the EU and European Commission and External Action Service.

After welcoming the delegation, the Armenian Foreign Minister Nalbandian emphasized having regular meetings with the EU representatives on different levels.

Both sides were content due to the extended partnership that exists between Armenia and the EU in many spheres of mutual interest. Foreign Minister Nalbandian appreciated the continuous assistance of the EU to the reforms being implemented in Armenia.

The meeting also addressed pressing regional and international issues including the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The preparatory works of the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents were also discussed.

When discussing Karabakh, Minister Nalbandian noted that for years Baku has refused to implement top level agreements and has constantly rejected the proposals of the Co-Chair countries. According to the minister, this has created obstacles and has delayed any progress from taking place.

“If Baku really wants to take the path towards conflict settlement based on the proposals of the Co-Chairs, it must reaffirm and actually implement their proposals of achieving a settlement through peace while upholding the ceasefire of 1994,” said Nalbandian. “Baku should prove its commitment to the principles of international law, proposed by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs which include no use of force or the threat to use it, equality of peoples, the right to self-determination, territorial integrity, and the settlement elements developed and presented to the sides as one and a complete unit.”