European Lawmaker Urges Thorough Investigation of ‘Azerbaijani Laundromat’

YEREVAN (Armenpress) – According to a member of the European Parliament, Andrewy Kovatchev, all individuals involved in illegal acts related to corruption and money laundering, including the case of the “Azerbaijani Laundromat,” must be investigated. Kovatchev is a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Subcommittee on Human Rights.

“In general, in case there is solid proof of their involvement, the individuals must be brought before the competent courts. The courts must ensure that criminal acts in finance and politics are brought to justice by impartial judges according to the rule of law,” said Kovatchev. “Corruption and money laundering are issues, which usually have cross-border effect and therefore must be tackled by the international community.”

Recalling about the “Panama papers” scandal, he said that the EU is trying to close sources of corruption.

“I strongly call for the urgent implementation of zero tolerance policies on tax havens and money laundering, for raising international standards of transparency, and I encourage deeper international cooperation to determine the ownership of gray companies and trust companies, used as tax evasion channels, fraud, illicit trade, capital flows, money laundering and corruption,” said the European lawmaker, stating that future cases can be prevented by imposing harsh but just legal consequences and by ensuring the impartiality of the courts.

“Moreover, the fight against corruption and money laundering must be supported by not only the government but also international organizations and NGOs, so that more transparency and justice are ensured,” concluded Kovatchev.