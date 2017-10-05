Marriott Armenia Named ‘Best Hotel in Armenia’

YEREVAN – At the fourth annual “Armenian Tourism” ceremony, Armenia’s Marriott Hotel was named “The Best Hotel in Armenia.” Marriott Hotel Armenia said that the award is an appreciation of the hard work and dedication of Armenia Marriot associates.

Marriott Hotel Armenia would also like to announce a few new changes taking place.

First, Cucina Italian restaurant for lunch and dinner has reopened and is for business. The restaurant operates every day from 12am to 12pm. During mid-October Cucina will present its new menu with delicious and unique Italian dishes.

Marriott Armenia is also encouraging anyone who’s interested in celebrating his or her wedding with Marriott, in the heart of the city of Yerevan. The hotel offers several large and comfortable facilities for the perfect wedding ceremony. Weddings at the Marriott could get you special benefits including complementary stay with breakfast and other discounts on our facilities.