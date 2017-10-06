OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Discuss Sarkisian, Aliyev Meeting

YEREVAN—The co-chairmen of the OSCE Minks Group on Friday met with President Serzh Sarkisian in Armenia’s capital to discuss the possibility of mediating talks between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The co-chairmen, Igor Popov of Russia, Andrew Schofer of the US, Stephane Visconti of France and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk discussed with Sarkisian the possibilities of advancing the Karabakh conflict resolution process including issues relating to the organizing a meeting between Sarkisian and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

The sides discussed the importance of adhering to decision made thus far during the negotiation process.

On Thursday, Sarkisian met separately with the US co-chair, Schofer, and reiterate Armenia’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict based on principles of international law.

Schofer was in Stepanakert on Wednesday and met with Artsakh President Bako Sahakian, with whom he discussed the Minsk Group’s effort toward a resolution to the conflict.

On Friday, the co-chairs discussed issues related to the Karabakh conflict with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian. The meeting focused on issues related to a meeting between Sarkisian and Aliyev. No date has been announced for that meeting.