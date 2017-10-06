Las Vegas Community Holds Candle-Light Vigil For Shooting Victims

LAS VEGAS—On Thursday, October 5, the Las Vegas Armenian-American community organizations and churches gathered at St. Geragos Armenian Apostolic Church for prayers and candle light vigil for the victims of the shooting that took place on Sunday when a gunman opened fire at concert attendees.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of 58 people with 500 reported injured.

Very Rev. Fr. Sasoon Zumrookhdian, Pastor Sam Agulian and Honorary Consul Andy Armenian made their remarks followed by a requiem service honoring the memory of the victims of the 10.1.17 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

A special “#VegasStrong” logo was developed and circulated to the public and we encourage all FB and social media users to temporarily replace their profile photos at least for the month of October in memory of the innocent lives lost on October 1.

The community also urges individuals to continue with their blood donations as well as food and financial donations.