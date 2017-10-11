8th Annual Glendale Health Festival to Take Place in November

GLENDALE – The 8th Annual Glendale Health Festival will take place on November 4, from 10am to 3pm at the Pacific Edison Community Center (501 S. Pacific Ave) in Glendale. This festival is a free event and is open to the entire community.

The Glendale Health Festival is organized much like a visit to your doctor’s office. You start at the triage area; volunteers take pertinent information from Attendees and make recommendations about available health screenings and services.

Attendees will have blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar measurements taken and then sit down with a licensed physician who will make individualized recommendations.

If there are specialty questions, various specialty physicians, such as Cardiologists, Neurologists, Podiatrists, etc., will be on-site to make recommendations.

Licensed Eye Care Specialists will be on-site to perform eye screenings and indicated dilated eye exams.

Dental screening area for an evaluation and consultation with licensed dentists.

Breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings will also be offered to appropriate patients.

CPR training will be offered by certified educators as well as flu shots will be administered on-site.

Education for the whole family will be available on conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, proper nutrition, heart disease, cancer awareness, and more.

Activities for kids and families

Provide healthy lunches, including chicken, rice, vegetables, fruit and bottled water all free of charge

Ample, free on-site Parking

The Glendale Health Festival is a community service of the Armenian American Medical Society (AAMS) in collaboration with the City of Glendale, Glendale Community Services and Parks Department, Office of State Senator Anthony J. Portantino, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Northwest Glendale Lions Club, the Armenian American Nurses Association, Armenian American Mental Health Association, Glendale Healthy Kids, Anekant Community Center, Adventist Health Glendale, Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital, and USC Verdugo Hills Hospital.

For more information, please visit www.aamsc.com or contact the AAMS at (818) 980-7777 or email to: info@aamsc.com.