An Interview with Garo Paylan at ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference

Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament representing the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) was interviewed on Saturday by Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian at the 2017 Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region Grassroots Conference, which took place at the Pasadena Convention Center.
