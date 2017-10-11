Royce, Schiff Discuss Armenian Issues at 2017 ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference

The 2017 ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference, which was held this past weekend at the Pasadena Convention Center included a panel called, “Politics in Action: Congress on Our Side.” The panel featured Representative Ed Royce, the California Republican who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Representative Adam Schiff of California, who is the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee discussing issues of interest to the Armenian community. The panel was moderated by the Senior Politics Editor at Politico.com, Charlie Mahtesian.