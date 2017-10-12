ReAnimania International Festival to open with Screening of ‘Loving Vincent’

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) – The 9th ReAnimania International Animation Films and Comics Art Festival of Yerevan will start with screening of “Loving Vincent” – the world’s first fully painted feature film produced by Oscar-winning studios BreakThru Films and Trademark Films.

Each of the film’s 65,000 frames is an oil painting on canvas, using the same technique as Van Gogh, created by a team of 115 painters. The film premiered at the 2017 Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

The film producer Sean Bobbitt will attend the opening ceremony of the festival.

ReAnimania International Animation Film Festival of Yerevan was founded by cartoonist, painter and animator Vrej Kassouny in 2008.

In striving to honor the craft in both spirit and in name, the Festival has since reintroduced the art of animated filmmaking to Armenian audiences.

The festival includes a selection of highly anticipated non-commercial features and shorts with 15 in-competition and non-competition programs and a Market Forum for Animation Professionals (MARANI). The festival also offers an array of practical workshops, seminars, master classes, and lectures presented by a host of global industry talent.

ReAnimania’s aim is to expand and extend the border of Armenia through the Art of Animation and Animated films.